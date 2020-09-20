RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Horoscope

Horoscope

Make sure you have all the facts you need before you make any deals today. If you feel at all uncomfortable, it will be best to just back out and wait for more information. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 6, 13, 17.Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)A minor mishap will be a stark reminder that you need to be more careful when handling tasks. Learning more about your industry or field of expertise will ensure you don't take the wrong path. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)A promotion is going to be up for grabs, so dedicate some extra energy on advancing your skills over the next few weeks. Romance is on the rise, so make sure you get out there and socialize. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Making some positive changes to your living space will bring good fortune your way. You have a lot of questions. Fortunately, someone you know has the answers you seek. ✭✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)A change of scenery will open your eyes to new possibilities. Leave little room for criticism as you go about your work. Make sure you double check every single detail. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Your creativity energies are on the rise. As your imagination goes into overdrive, you will be able to come up with unique and effective solutions to problems that others can't solve. ✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)An opportunity to pull in some extra money will come across your desk. An older more experienced individual will be able to provide you some useful advice. A romantic relationship will encounter some trouble. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)After a hard day's work, feel free do something you enjoy with your leisure time tonight. Adventure will find you if you put yourself in the right situation, so it would be wise to get out of the house. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Paying close attention to what is going on around you will allow you to get a leg up on the competition today. Make sure you play your cards close to your chest or someone else may interfere with your plans. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)An opportunity will fly from your reach if you wait too long. Instead of hesitating, just jump in head first. Feel free to speak your mind without worrying about what others may think about you. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Emotional matters may create tension in a relationship with a friend, lover or relative. Tread carefully and try to listen to what people are trying to tell you. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Your forward-thinking vision may attract the attention of someone who might be convinced to invest in your ideas. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)A busy day lies ahead so make sure you keep your schedule flexible. Emotions are sure to run high with all this pressure. If you feel you are about to blow your top, make sure you do it in private. ✭✭✭