Crossword for teabreak

Published: 2020/9/20

ACROSS

  1 Cuts, as a lawn

  5 Marble chunks

 10 Baker's amts.

 14 A Great Lake

 15 MLB legend Joe

 16 Idaho neighbor

 17 Certain fruit skin

 18 "What a bummer!"

 19 Easter flower

 20 Belief in the superiority of emails over letters?

 23 First Latina Disney princess

 24 Pictures and such

 25 Pasta topping

 28 Like some speedy deliveries

 30 Country ___ (Lil Nas X genre)

 32 Chem class component

 33 What a tire may leak

 34 Start of a formal self-introduction

 35 Lamp insert

 36 Belief in the superiority of the second-largest continent's skillets?

 40 Macy Gray hit, or a modest reply

 41 "Stop loading page" key

 42 "___ anymore!"

 43 Friend's opposite

 44 Some pop-ups

 45 Light-colored brew

 49 Move like a ninja

 51 Movie file extension

 53 "This means war!"

 54 Belief in the superiority of the first "Matrix" movie?

 57 Certain fruit skin

 59 Tennis champ Naomi

 60 Absence of complication

 61 A unicycle has one

 62 Children may roll down them

 63 Achieves senior status?

 64 Be contingent (on)

 65 First stage

 66 Peter of reggae

DOWN

  1 Males with fish tails

  2 Baltimore MLB player

  3 "Light Is Life" cleaner

  4 Like an inactive lifestyle

  5 Overzealous admirer

  6 Entry-level job woe

  7 Clashing clothing?

  8 Part of a certain undergarment

  9 Transmitted

 10 Oklahoma's second-largest city

 11 One causes a reaction

 12 Friend

 13 Far from forward

 21 Lines in a circle

 22 Surfer's need, briefly

 26 Not stormy

 27 Coastal retreat?

 29 Formed part of a circle

 31 Dishwasher brand

 34 Business name abbr.

 35 Quick meal

 36 Lots and lots

 37 Windows solitaire game

 38 Ninja, for instance

 39 "Honestly!"

 40 No ___, ands or buts

 44 Alias lead-in

 45 Deli sandwich go-with

 46 Cheese in some bagels

 47 Financial concerns

 48 Catch in a net

 50 Street closed to cars, maybe

 52 Potion containers

 55 NYC neighborhood with many shops

 56 Conde ___

 57 Bogey minus one

 58 Program file extension



 

