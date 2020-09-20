Crossword for teabreak

Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Cuts, as a lawn
5 Marble chunks
10 Baker's amts.
14 A Great Lake
15 MLB legend Joe
16 Idaho neighbor
17 Certain fruit skin
18 "What a bummer!"
19 Easter flower
20 Belief in the superiority of emails over letters?
23 First Latina Disney princess
24 Pictures and such
25 Pasta topping
28 Like some speedy deliveries
30 Country ___ (Lil Nas X genre)
32 Chem class component
33 What a tire may leak
34 Start of a formal self-introduction
35 Lamp insert
36 Belief in the superiority of the second-largest continent's skillets?
40 Macy Gray hit, or a modest reply
41 "Stop loading page" key
42 "___ anymore!"
43 Friend's opposite
44 Some pop-ups
45 Light-colored brew
49 Move like a ninja
51 Movie file extension
53 "This means war!"
54 Belief in the superiority of the first "Matrix" movie?
57 Certain fruit skin
59 Tennis champ Naomi
60 Absence of complication
61 A unicycle has one
62 Children may roll down them
63 Achieves senior status?
64 Be contingent (on)
65 First stage
66 Peter of reggaeDOWN
1 Males with fish tails
2 Baltimore MLB player
3 "Light Is Life" cleaner
4 Like an inactive lifestyle
5 Overzealous admirer
6 Entry-level job woe
7 Clashing clothing?
8 Part of a certain undergarment
9 Transmitted
10 Oklahoma's second-largest city
11 One causes a reaction
12 Friend
13 Far from forward
21 Lines in a circle
22 Surfer's need, briefly
26 Not stormy
27 Coastal retreat?
29 Formed part of a circle
31 Dishwasher brand
34 Business name abbr.
35 Quick meal
36 Lots and lots
37 Windows solitaire game
38 Ninja, for instance
39 "Honestly!"
40 No ___, ands or buts
44 Alias lead-in
45 Deli sandwich go-with
46 Cheese in some bagels
47 Financial concerns
48 Catch in a net
50 Street closed to cars, maybe
52 Potion containers
55 NYC neighborhood with many shops
56 Conde ___
57 Bogey minus one
58 Program file extension
Solution Newspaper headline: Crossword