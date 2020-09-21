No local COVID-19 cases have been detected in SW China's border city Ruili

Ruili port in Southwest China’s Yunnan Province links the country with Myanmar. Photo: IC

All urban residents of Ruili, SW China's Yunnan Province, have been tested for the coronavirus, and no local cases or local transmissions have been detected, local anti-epidemic official announced on Monday night.Last week two confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Ruili, both were from Myanmar, and their condition is stable. There are no new confirmed or suspected cases, Ruili municipal Communist Party Committee Secretary Gong Yunzun, the leader of Ruili's anti-epidemic work, announced at a press conference on Monday night.Ruili lifted home quarantine in the urban area at 10 pm Monday.Residents living in the same communities as the confirmed patients, which are under closed management, will be released from home quarantine on Saturday after another negative virus test.People wanting to leave Ruili before October 10 will have to produce a negative coronavirus test taken seven days before departure.Schools will open in batches after September 26, according to the education department.Cinemas, Internet cafes, KTVs, bars, spa centers and other key places remain closed. Other businesses will resume operations under strict epidemic prevention and control measures, on Tuesday.Five coronavirus testing sites have been set up in the urban area of Ruili and results can be obtained within 12 hours. They will remain open during the coming week-long National Day holiday.People near the border with Myanmar are encouraged to actively report illegal immigrants and those who organize illegally crossings. Public security organs will strictly deal with illegal activity, and reward people who provide tips, Gong said."The announcement marks a new stage in the epidemic prevention and control work in Ruili. Two confirmed cases in Ruili have been imported, and there has been no local case. Ruili has always been a low-risk area," Gong noted.Yunnan announced it had entered "wartime mode" on Saturday to prevent illegal border crossings.