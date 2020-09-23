Divisions of XPCC contribute to social stability, promote residents’ income

A harvest scene in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Photo: VCG



Editor's Note:

The practice of stationing garrison troops to cultivate and guard border areas is a tradition of China's history in developing and safeguarding its frontiers. The Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC), which was established in 1954, has since made strenuous efforts to fulfill the responsibilities of cultivating and guarding the border areas.XPCC workers have reclaimed ecological oases from the desolate Gobi desert, initiated Xinjiang's modernization, built large-scale agriculture and industrial and mining enterprises, and established new cities and towns through joining hands with residents of all ethnic groups. The corps has contributed greatly to Xinjiang's development by promoting unity among ethnic groups, maintaining social stability and strengthening national border defense.By the end of 2019, the corps had 14 divisions with an area of 70,000 square kilometers under its administration. It contributed a total GDP of 274.707 billion yuan ($40.46 billion).

A worker works at a textile factory in Tiemenguan city, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on September 10. Photo: Yu Jincui/GT