China supports UN’s central role, never pursues ideological confrontation: Xi

Photo taken on Sept. 14, 2020 shows the outside view of the United Nations headquarters in New York, the United States. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

China firmly upholds the central role of the United Nations (UN) in international affairs, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a videoconference with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday.Xi stressed that pursuing unilateralism and seeking hegemony are unpopular and will surely be rejected.Xi said that in the world, there is only one system, namely the United Nations (UN)-centered international system, and only one set of rules -- the basic norms of international relations based on the UN Charter.The UN Security Council should play the role of a collective security mechanism, and Security Council permanent members should play an exemplary role, Xi said.China never pursues ideological confrontation, never advocates "decoupling" or seeks hegemony.China will not sit idly by and allow its national sovereignty, dignity and development space to be undermined. It will firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests and uphold international equity and justice, Xi stressed.He also suggested that China will contribute to COVID-19 vaccine accessibility and affordability in developing countries.Guterres highly commended a series of important initiatives and measures Xi announced at the UN General Assembly in spheres of practicing multilateralism, coping with climate change and promoting sustainable development, noting that he is confident over China’s full capability in achieving its own development, and making greater contributions to the world.Guterres also expressed his support for China's efforts to push for jointly building a Silk Road of Green Development.Global Times