Tianjin University celebrates its 125th anniversary

Jin Donghan (right), president of Tianjin University, celebrates the university's 125th anniversary with students and teaching staffers (photo: courtesy of Tianjin University)

Tianjin University (TJU) - China's first modern university - celebrated its 125th anniversary on Friday with various actives including themed forums, exhibitions, performances and online virtual campus tours.Founded in 1895, in China's Tianjin Municipality, TJU has nurtured over 300,000 talents through the decades.On its birthday this year, TJU not only commemorated its rich history and cherished traditions, but also expressed a strong desire to march into an innovation-led, promising future. Indeed, part of this year's celebrations involved entrepreneurship-related events, including an innovation and entrepreneurship competition sponsored by its alumni, and an Entrepreneur Leader Forum, with dozens of the university's successful entrepreneur alumni in attendance.The celebration also featured a live show with 1,250 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).TJU is a national key university under the direct administration of the Ministry of Education, and is among the first batch of Chinese universities to participate in the country's construction plan of world-class universities and disciplines.

October 2 marks the 125th anniversary of Tianjin University, China's first modern university (photo: courtesy of Tianjin University)



