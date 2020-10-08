Learning Chinese

sense of security/ "安全感"/ ān quán ɡǎnA: Have you ever had a moment where you felt a great sense of security?你有在某一个刹那觉得非常有安全感吗？(n ǐyǒu zài mǒu yīɡè shānà juédé fēichánɡ yǒu ān quán ɡǎn ma?)B: Both small and big things can provide a sense of security. When it comes to me, the noodles my mom cooks give me a sense of security. And when I found out that China has developed a vaccine against novel coronavirus, that also made me feel a sense of security.给予安全感的事情可大可小。对我来说,妈妈煮的面会让我有安全感,得知中国研发出抗击新冠的疫苗也让我觉得有安全感。(ɡěiyǔ ān quán ɡǎn de shìqínɡ kě dà kě xiǎo. duì wǒ láishuō,māmā zhǔde miàn huì rànɡ wǒ yǒu ān quán ɡǎn,dézhī zhōnɡɡuó yánfā chū kànɡjī xīnɡuàn de yìmiáo yě rànɡwǒ juédé yǒu ān quán ɡǎn.)A: China was recently chosen as the country with the greatest sense of security. I feel this has much to do with China's ability to control the epidemic well.中国最近被选为世界上最有安全感的国家。我觉得这和中国能良好控制疫情有很大关系。(zhōnɡɡuó zuìjìn bèi xuǎnwéi shìjiè shànɡ zuì yǒu ān quán ɡǎn de ɡuójiā. wǒ juédé zhèhé zhōnɡɡuó nénɡ liánɡhǎo kònɡzhì yìqínɡ yǒu hěndà ɡuānxì.)B: I also heard someone next to me say they were fortunate to be in China. I feel that the citizens' feelings are very real.我也听见身边有人说过很幸运能够在中国。公民的感受是非常真实的。(wǒyě tīnɡjiàn shēnbiān yǒurén shuōɡuò hěn xìnɡyùn nénɡɡòu zài zhōnɡɡuó. ɡōnɡmín de ɡǎnshòu shì fēichánɡ zhēnshí de.)

Illustrations: Liu Xidan/GT