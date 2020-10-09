PLA urges US to stop provocations after US ship's 'voyage hegemony' in South China Sea

File photo of the US Navy's guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain Photo: VCG

The USS John S. McCain entered waters of China's Xisha Islands in the South China Sea on Friday without China's approval, and was warned and told to leave by the People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command, said Senior Colonel Zhang Nandong, a spokesperson for the command on Friday.The US frequently sends military ships to the South China Sea to flex its muscles and enhance its presence in the region, which seriously infringes on China's sovereignty and national interests, and damages regional peace and stability, Zhang said, noting that the behavior is blatant voyage hegemony and military provocation.Zhang urged the US to stop such provocations and strictly manage its navy and air force's actions to avoid unpredictable events.China owns undeniable sovereignty of the islands in the South China Sea and nearby waters. The command would always stay highly alert and take necessary actions to safeguard national sovereignty and regional peace and stability, he noted.Global Times