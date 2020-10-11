RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Friendship will be the key to having a great day. Even if you have a packed work schedule, make sure you take time out to spend a few moments connecting with those who are an important part of your life. Your lucky numbers: 2, 3, 5, 11, 14.Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Steer clear of the unknown today as any surprises you encounter are bound to be unpleasant. It will be best to stick to the path well traveled. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Your dreams will provide insight into how your week will progress. It may prove helpful to keep a journal so you don't miss out on any important details. ✭✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Love will find you if you put yourself in social situations. Do not worry about what you do specifically. So long as you mingle with others, you are bound to attract the right attention. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Your innovative ideas will be useless if you do not let anyone know about them. Make sure you speak out and share what you are thinking with those around you. ✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)You may find yourself having difficulties dealing with others today. It might be a good idea to focus on your own projects for the time being. Things are not looking bright for you when it comes to money. You may want to consider reining in your spending for the time being. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Taking a chance with the unknown will lead to a lucrative opportunity. Tolerance will be required if you want to avoid getting in an argument with someone close to you. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Personal relations will see some major changes this week. You will have to take the good with the bad, but ultimately you should be pleased with what happens. A change to your personal appearance may help improve your mood. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)A difficult situation may get tempers boiling. If you find yourself losing your cool, it might be best to remove yourself from the situation. Money matters are looking up. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)A difficult situation will require you look at things objectively. While you should remove your own feelings from the equation, you should still take the feelings of others into consideration when reaching a decision. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Acting on impulse will get you in trouble today. Tread carefully and do everything you can to prepare things far in advance. Meticulous planning will significantly increase your chances of success. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Although there is nothing wrong with setting your sights high, you still need to make sure your ambitions are realistic. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Your experience and knowledge will be irreplaceable today. This means you will have to do things yourself if you want them done right. ✭✭✭RATINGS ✭5: Head for Macao!4: Ye gods! The planets align!3: Things are looking up.2: Don't bet on things working out.1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.