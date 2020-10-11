Puzzle

1 Book of maps6 Unruly crowd9 Oval-leaved tree12 Soap pad brand14 Playmate for Rover, perhaps15 Language of Vientiane16 Nearly boil17 Goes back in19 Tablet that provides relief21 North Pole workers22 Corn on the ___24 Carryall25 Acquiesce26 Luau instruments, familiarly28 Perimeter measurement30 Denials31 Commendation33 Deplete of energy35 Noted sleigh rider36 Cheer whose last letter has an accent37 2000 presidential contender41 Like a snake's skin43 Multilevel Asian temple44 Play a part, or play part47 Mountain crests49 Big swallow50 Lab container with a lip52 Disorganized pile54 Word heard within "name"55 Speedy56 Accumulate58 Products from ruthless salespeople, stereotypically60 Giant who hit 511 home runs63 One ___ customer64 Memorial bio65 Kebab stick66 Giant achievements, for short?67 Intricate network68 Saxophonist RollinsDOWN1 Six-pack muscles2 Prefix for "cycle" or "pod"3 *Succotash legume4 Offering for the needy5 Enjoyed a boring lecture?6 Countenance7 Tribute poem8 *Fine white porcelain9 Number of players per team on a football field10 Texas city on the Rio Grande11 Velvety growths13 Athlete at Baltimore's Camden Yards14 *Casper, in classic comics18 Affectionate attention, briefly20 UPS circuit: Abbr.22 Tea set components23 Gumbo pods25 ___ standstill27 Settles in for a show29 Test for an M.A. wannabe32 *It's beyond criticism34 Badgers repeatedly36 Like farmer MacDonald38 City center, and a hint to what can follow the ends of the starred answers39 Emmy-winning Falco40 Furious fit42 Flat tire's need43 Biblical songs44 Sudden45 Discontinued46 Narrows gradually48 Snaky sushi fish51 Joke around53 Furtive looks56 Nursery furniture57 Egyptian queen played by Liz Taylor59 Sixteenth prez61 Number of Canadian provinces62 Take a stab at

Solution