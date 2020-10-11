Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Book of maps
6 Unruly crowd
9 Oval-leaved tree
12 Soap pad brand
14 Playmate for Rover, perhaps
15 Language of Vientiane
16 Nearly boil
17 Goes back in
19 Tablet that provides relief
21 North Pole workers
22 Corn on the ___
24 Carryall
25 Acquiesce
26 Luau instruments, familiarly
28 Perimeter measurement
30 Denials
31 Commendation
33 Deplete of energy
35 Noted sleigh rider
36 Cheer whose last letter has an accent
37 2000 presidential contender
41 Like a snake's skin
43 Multilevel Asian temple
44 Play a part, or play part
47 Mountain crests
49 Big swallow
50 Lab container with a lip
52 Disorganized pile
54 Word heard within "name"
55 Speedy
56 Accumulate
58 Products from ruthless salespeople, stereotypically
60 Giant who hit 511 home runs
63 One ___ customer
64 Memorial bio
65 Kebab stick
66 Giant achievements, for short?
67 Intricate network
68 Saxophonist Rollins
DOWN
1 Six-pack muscles
2 Prefix for "cycle" or "pod"
3 *Succotash legume
4 Offering for the needy
5 Enjoyed a boring lecture?
6 Countenance
7 Tribute poem
8 *Fine white porcelain
9 Number of players per team on a football field
10 Texas city on the Rio Grande
11 Velvety growths
13 Athlete at Baltimore's Camden Yards
14 *Casper, in classic comics
18 Affectionate attention, briefly
20 UPS circuit: Abbr.
22 Tea set components
23 Gumbo pods
25 ___ standstill
27 Settles in for a show
29 Test for an M.A. wannabe
32 *It's beyond criticism
34 Badgers repeatedly
36 Like farmer MacDonald
38 City center, and a hint to what can follow the ends of the starred answers
39 Emmy-winning Falco
40 Furious fit
42 Flat tire's need
43 Biblical songs
44 Sudden
45 Discontinued
46 Narrows gradually
48 Snaky sushi fish
51 Joke around
53 Furtive looks
56 Nursery furniture
57 Egyptian queen played by Liz Taylor
59 Sixteenth prez
61 Number of Canadian provinces
62 Take a stab at
Solution