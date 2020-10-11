Crossword

Published: 2020/10/11

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Book of maps

  6 Unruly crowd

  9 Oval-leaved tree

 12 Soap pad brand

 14 Playmate for Rover, perhaps

 15 Language of Vientiane

 16 Nearly boil

 17 Goes back in

 19 Tablet that provides relief

 21 North Pole workers

 22 Corn on the ___

 24 Carryall

 25 Acquiesce

 26 Luau instruments, familiarly

 28 Perimeter measurement

 30 Denials

 31 Commendation

 33 Deplete of energy

 35 Noted sleigh rider

 36 Cheer whose last letter has an accent

 37 2000 presidential contender

 41 Like a snake's skin

 43 Multilevel Asian temple

 44 Play a part, or play part

 47 Mountain crests

 49 Big swallow

 50 Lab container with a lip

 52 Disorganized pile

 54 Word heard within "name"

 55 Speedy

 56 Accumulate

 58 Products from ruthless salespeople, stereotypically

 60 Giant who hit 511 home runs

 63 One ___ customer

 64 Memorial bio

 65 Kebab stick

 66 Giant achievements, for short?

 67 Intricate network

 68 Saxophonist Rollins

DOWN

  1 Six-pack muscles

  2 Prefix for "cycle" or "pod"

  3 *Succotash legume

  4 Offering for the needy

  5 Enjoyed a boring lecture?

  6 Countenance

  7 Tribute poem

  8 *Fine white porcelain

  9 Number of players per team on a football field

 10 Texas city on the Rio Grande

 11 Velvety growths

 13 Athlete at Baltimore's Camden Yards

 14 *Casper, in classic comics

 18 Affectionate attention, briefly

 20 UPS circuit: Abbr.

 22 Tea set components

 23 Gumbo pods

 25 ___ standstill

 27 Settles in for a show

 29 Test for an M.A. wannabe

 32 *It's beyond criticism

 34 Badgers repeatedly

 36 Like farmer MacDonald

 38 City center, and a hint to what can follow the ends of the starred answers

 39 Emmy-winning Falco

 40 Furious fit

 42 Flat tire's need

 43 Biblical songs

 44 Sudden

 45 Discontinued

 46 Narrows gradually

 48 Snaky sushi fish

 51 Joke around

 53 Furtive looks

 56 Nursery furniture

 57 Egyptian queen played by Liz Taylor

 59 Sixteenth prez

 61 Number of Canadian provinces

 62 Take a stab at


Solution







