Learning Chinese

personal care/ 个人护理 / ɡèrén hùlǐA: Do you usually pay attention to oral hygiene?你平时注意口腔清洁吗？(nǐ pínɡsh ízhùyì kǒuqiānɡ qīnɡjié ma?)B: I know that oral hygiene is very important, so I carefully brush my teeth and use mouthwash and a water flosser to maintain my oral hygiene.我知道口腔护理非常重要,因此每天都会勤刷牙,用漱口水以及洗牙器去保持口腔卫生。(wǒ zhīdào kǒuqiānɡ hùlǐ fēichánɡ zhònɡyào,yīncǐ měitiān dōu huì qínshuā yá, yònɡ shùkǒu shuǐ yǐjí xǐyáqì qù bǎochí kǒuqiānɡ wèishēnɡ.)A: So you definitely know that you shouldn't use a hard toothbrush when brushing your teeth or brush horizontally as that will damage the surface of your teeth.那你一定知道在刷牙的时候不应该使用太硬的刷头,或者横向刷牙,这样都会伤害牙齿的表面。(nànǐ yīdìnɡ zhīdào zài shuāyá de shíhòu bùyīnɡ ɡāi shǐyònɡ tàiyìnɡde shuātóu, huòzhě hénɡxiànɡ shuāyá, zhèyànɡ dōuhuì shānɡhài yáchǐ de biǎomiàn.)B: Foods that are too sweet or sour will also cause cavities in your teeth, so you should control your intake by staying away from candy and such.过甜或者过酸的食物都会对牙齿造成腐蚀,因此也要控制摄入量。尽量避免多吃糖。(ɡuò tián huò zhě ɡuò suān de shíwù dōuhuì duì yáchǐ zàochénɡ fǔshí, yīncǐ yěyào kònɡzhì shèrù liànɡ. jìnliànɡ bìmiǎn duōchītánɡ.)A: Paying attention to personal care is really important. It can increase your feeling of happiness, right?注重个人护理非常重要,能增添幸福感,对吧？(zhùzhònɡ ɡèrénhùlǐ fēichánɡzhònɡyào, nénɡ zēnɡtiān xìnɡfúɡǎn, duìbā ? )

Illustrations: Liu Xidan/GT