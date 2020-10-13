Dimitrov ‘focused to take my pants off’

Grigor Dimitrov. Photo: IC

Grigor Dimitrov made the Roland Garros last 16 for the first time on Saturday but found himself discussing how long it takes to remove his trousers.The Bulgarian 18th seed made the second week. However, it was Dimitrov's second round win over Andrej Martin - or rather the events before the coin toss - which were the focus of attention after he had become entangled in his tracksuit bottoms.However, it was Dimitrov's second round win over Andrej Martin - or rather the events before the coin toss - which were the focus of attention after he had become entangled in his tracksuit bottoms.Unable to free himself, the 29-year-old had to comically hop to the net for the pre-match rituals still with his trousers half on, half off."I was very, very focused to take my pants off on time today," he joked after being told he had been timed at 15 seconds."I got caught up in the moment."