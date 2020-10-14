125 ancient tombs unearthed in Guangzhou high school

A total of 125 cultural relics are discovered at a high school in South China's Guangzhou Province, from eras ranging from the pre-Qin Dynasty to the Qing Dynasty. Photo: Screenshot of a video posted by The Paper

A high school in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, recently made headlines after discovering a total of 125 ancient tombs during a salvage archaeology project at a venue in the school, Toutiao News reported on Tuesday.The project, carried out by the Guangzhou Municipal Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, covered an area of about 5,000 square meters, and found 188 ancient cultural remains, including 125 tombs, and unearthing more than 470 sets of various historical relics, from eras ranging from the pre-Qin Dynasty (Palaeolithic - 221BC) to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911)."The remains of pre-Qin Dynasty are the most important discoveries of this project, as we found 41 tombs and one well from that time," said Yi Xibing, head of the institute.He also noted that the ceramic implement pieces that were unearthed from the three brick tombs of the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220) are also important discoveries for the archaeological study of the dynasty.Many netizens believed the project is a vivid history lesson in the dissemination and inheritance of historical and cultural knowledge for the students.