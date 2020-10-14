Beautiful Qinghai-Tibet scenery prompts passengers to clean train windows

Hundreds of passengers clean the window of a train on the Qinghai-Tibet railway to get a crystal-clear view of the scenery along the trip. Photo: Screenshot of a video posted by Feidian Video

A train on the Qinghai-Tibet railway was treated to a special service from its passengers, who cleaned the train windows inside and outside just to get a crystal-clear view of the beautiful scenery along the trip.According to videos reported by the Beijing News, passengers went onto the station platform to clean the train windows with tissues and cloth when the train stopped, prompting netizens to call it "the only train that enjoys passenger cleaning services."A passenger who was on the train told the Global Times that the windows of the train were not clear before its departure and would easily get clouded up when it went through desert regions. "A clear window is essential for the trip. At least that way you can take better pictures of the view outside," he said.Running from Xining, Northwest China's Qinghai Province, to Lhasa, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, the train travels on the highest and longest railway line in the world and across breathtaking scenery featuring mountains, such as the Kunlun Mountain, and water, such as Cona Lake, along the way.