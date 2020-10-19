Imported case found in E. China, sounding alarm over COVID-19

Medical staff wait to collect swab samples from residents for COVID-19 test in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 14, 2020. Photo: Xinhua

An asymptomatic coronavirus carrier from abroad was reported in East China's Shandong Province after a 14-day quarantine, sounding the alarm to prevent the COVID-19 from re-entering the country and causing a new epidemic.The person surnamed Liu arrived at Tianjin Binhai Airport on October 1 after traveling to Paris, France from Guinea on September 29. He was quarantined in Tianjin for 14 days, during which his nucleic acid test results were all negative. After that he arrived at Qingdao Liuting Airport on October 16. From October 17-18, his nucleic acid test results were positive.All relevant contacts of Liu in Yantai, East China's Shandong Province have been quarantined for medical observation, and all vehicles and places involved have been disinfected, according to the Yantai Health Commission.The prevention of coronavirus carriers from abroad has become the top priority of epidemic prevention and control in China. Many netizens said that the case of Yantai has sounded the alarm to prevent the coronavirus from re-entering the country and causing a new epidemic.According to CCTV reports, there are four vaccines in China that have entered Phase III clinical trials. China's COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be put on the market by the end of this year, experts said.East China's Zhejiang Province may be the first province to promote emergency vaccination of COVID-19, and 743,000 people have been vaccinated, according to previous reports.On October 18, there were no domestic cases detected in Shandong. A total of 776 confirmed cases, seven deaths and 756 cured patients were reported, according to the Shandong Provincial Health Commission.Global Times