Meeting between US' Tibet coordinator and head of 'Tibetan government-in-exile' sends wrong signals to secessionists: Chinese FM

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 19, 2020 shows a buddhist temple at Dengqen County in Qamdo City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

US' new Tibet coordinator's meeting with the "president" of the "Tibetan government-in-exile" has sent strong wrong signals to Tibetan secessionists, and the US should stop providing any support for anti-China separatist activities, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, noting that China will take all necessary measures to safeguard its interests.The meeting has seriously violated the commitment, policy and position of the US not to support "Tibetan independence" and not to recognize the "Tibetan government-in-exile," Zhao Lijian, spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at a press conference.Zhao's remarks came after Lobsang Sangay, the so-called president of the "Tibetan government-in-exile," claimed on his Facebook account on Friday that it was the first time in six decades that a president of the "Tibetan government-in-exile" had been invited to the US State Department, saying that "history is made."The "Tibetan government-in-exile" is a separatist political organization seeking to achieve "Tibetan independence." It completely violates the Constitution and laws of China and is not recognized by any country in the world, Zhao said."Lobsang Sangay is an outright anti-China separatist. We firmly oppose his engaging in anti-China separatist activities in any country under any name, and we firmly oppose any official of any country having any contact with him in any form," Zhao said.The US announced the appointment of Robert Destro, assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labor, as the Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues last week.The appointment by the US side is pure political manipulation aimed at interfering in China's internal affairs and undermining the development and stability of Tibet, Zhao said, noting that China has lodged solemn representations to the US over the matter.Global Times