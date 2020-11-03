Regardless of the election results, Trumpism already achieves victory in the US: Chinese expert

A US President Donald Trump supporter (left) clashes with a demonstrator at Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House on election day in Washington, DC on November 3, 2020. Photo: AFP

National Guard troops patrol the streets of Philadelphia the morning after Americans voted in the presidential election. Photo: AFP



Voters line up outside polling precincts in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, as Election Day voting began early Tuesday morning in many parts across the US. Photo: VCG

