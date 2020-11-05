China suspends entry of non-Chinese nationals from UK as infections rise

A man walks past a sign warning of fines for not wearing a face covering at Waterloo Station in London, Britain, on Sept. 23, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

China is suspending the entry of non-Chinese nationals from the UK into the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese Embassy in the UK announced on Wednesday, as the UK reported 25,177 positive cases and 492 deaths on the same day.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, China has decided to temporarily suspend entry into China by non-Chinese nationals in the UK holding visas or residence permits still valid at the time of this announcement, reads a notice the Chinese Embassy released on its website on Wednesday.The Chinese Embassy and consulates in the UK will no longer issue Certified Health Declaration Forms for the above-mentioned personnel, the notice said.Entry by holders of diplomatic, service, courtesy or C visas will not be affected. Foreign nationals visiting China for emergency reasons may apply for visas at Chinese Embassies or consulates. Entry by non-Chinese nationals in the UK with visas issued after November 3, 2020 will not be affected, it said.The suspension comes as COVID-19 continues to ravage the UK, with the country reporting 25,177 positive cases and 492 deaths on Wednesday. The total number of positive cases has reached 1,099,059, with 47,742 deaths, according to the UK government's website on Thursday.UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday a second national lockdown for England to prevent a "medical and moral disaster." Pubs, restaurants, gyms and non-essential shops will have to close for four weeks from Thursday, BBC reported.There are 11,000 coronavirus patients in hospital in England - up from 2,000 at the start of October, BBC said in a separate report on Wednesday.Global Times