Wuhan sends trucks to pick up 12,000 sheep donated by Mongolia

Photo: Xinhua

Ten cold chain trucks set off at 10am on Monday from Wuhan, Central China’s Hubei Province for Erenhot, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, to pick up the first batch of the 30,000 sheep donated by Mongolia in its contribution to the fight against COVID-19.The ten cold chain trucks are expected to arrive at Erenhot, which is 1,800 kilometers away, in two and a half days, and they will return to Wuhan Yangluo Port on November 15 with the first 12,000 sheep as scheduled, Wuhan-based Changjiang Daily reported on Monday.Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga, as the first head of another country to visit China since the COVID-19 outbreak, announced during his late-February trip the donation of 30,000 sheep to China to commemorate the contribution and sacrifice of the people of Hubei.Previous news reports said that the 30,000 sheep were purchased by the Mongolian government from local herdsmen, so as to ensure that the donated sheep are not only strong and healthy, but also meet the requirements for animal epidemic prevention."There is a special person responsible for the whole process. Each vehicle is monitored to ensure the safety of the sheep in the transportation process,” said Xiao Yanyong, president of Wuhan Hanou International Logistics Co.Each cold chain truck is equipped with a container with a cooling system and is driven by an experienced driver. One driver, Jiang Zhixiong, said that he had 17 years of driving experience and was “determined to complete the task satisfactorily,” according to Changjiang Daily."This conveys the regards of the Mongolian government and people to the people of Hubei who have made great contributions in the fight against the epidemic," said Zhao Lijian, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, at a regular press conference on October 22."As a Mongolian proverb goes, the gift of a needle in bad times is worth more than a camel in good times. The 30,000 sheep show Mongolia's firm support to the Chinese government and people in their fight against the epidemic, and it vividly demonstrates the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind and the sincere friendship between the two countries and peoples,” said Zhao.