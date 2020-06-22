Guangdong to start pre-research work for 6G

6G Photo: VCG

Guangdong Province announced Tuesday that it will soon start the pre-research work for 6G and will launch a number of major preparation projects.During the World 5G Convention press conference, Yang Jun, deputy director of the Science and Technology Department of Guangdong, said that Guangdong will actively promote 6G research and development, according to the Science and Technology Daily.The World 5G Convention will be held in Guangzhou from November 26 to 28.The next two to three years will be a window of opportunity for formulating a vision for 6G as well as research and development (R&D) of relevant technology, with original innovation expected in China, said an industry expert.While pushing forward 5G commercialization, Huawei has made progress in 6G pre-research. Relevant 6G applications are expected to emerge around the year 2030, Yang Tao, vice president of Huawei's China carrier business unit, said in an interview with domestic news site tech.sina.cn in June.Professor Chen Shanzhi, deputy general manager of China Information Communication Technologies Group Corporation, pointed out at the CNIRC 2nd Internet Infrastructure Resources Conference on Sunday that low-orbit satellite communication is currently complementary to 5G and will become part of 6G in the future.The future 6G fusion will be an organic fusion of land mobile communication and high, middle and low orbit satellite communicatio