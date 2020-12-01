Workers try to capture mysterious monkey seen wandering around downtown Beijing

Photo: Weibo

Beijing’s wild animal rescue center is currently on some really serious monkey business, as its employees are busy searching for a mysterious monkey that appeared out of nowhere and is now wandering in the downtown area of the busy capital city.Media reported earlier on Tuesday that a monkey showed up on the campus of Beijing University of Technology in Chaoyang district, and as of press time, the monkey is still roaming around Chaoyang and Tongzhou districts, and authorities are attempting to capture the creature.According to a staffer with the center, workers were trying to seize the monkey on Monday when it appeared in Xicheng district, but a lack of handy equipment hindered their attempt.“We will shelter and give treatment to the monkey, if we can get our hands on it,” an employee from the center said, The Beijing News reported.Judging from pictures, the ape at large is a macaque, one center employee told the media, and since no wild macaques live in Beijing, it is thought to have fled from a breeding facility or nearby zoo.Meanwhile, Beijing Zoo said it is not missing any macaques.Netizens expressed awe at the monkey’s stamina, as it has travelled quite a distance in two days, with some saying that it must have taken a ride on the Monkey King's somersault cloud, or that there could even be more than one wandering ape.Global Times