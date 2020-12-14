Chinese, Japanese defense ministers vow to establish a liaison mechanism

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe Photo: MOD

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe told Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi during a video call that both sides should speed up the construction of the maritime and air liaison mechanism to deal with potential disputes, according to the Chinese Ministry of Defense.Wei said China’s determination to safeguard sovereignty and territory over the Diaoyu Islands and in the East China Sea is unshakable, and both sides should develop an overall and long-term vision, to promote negotiations and manage disputes appropriately.Kishi said that Japan wants to maintain stable development of relations with China, and it is extremely important for China and Japan to maintain communications during the COVID-19 pandemic.Japan is willing to maintain communication with China on matters of shared concern, strengthen exchanges on defense, establish a hotline for the maritime and air liaison mechanism, and jointly safeguard regional stability, said the Japanese defense minister.Global Times