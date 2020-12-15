China, Russia extend missile launch notification agreement to maintain global strategic stability

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe Photo: MOD

China and Russia on Tuesday extended their agreement on launch notification of both countries' ballistic missiles and space rockets, which was first signed in October 2009.Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe and Russian Defense Chief Sergey Shoygu signed the extension document. The two sides held a video conference and emphasized their willingness to deepen practical cooperation and further bilateral ties, according to Chinese Defense Ministry's WeChat account.Wei said signing of the agreement is a symbol of the continuous deepening cooperation between the two militaries and reflects the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Russia.It will push forward relations between the two countries and the two militaries, and also demonstrated China and Russia's resolution in jointly safeguarding strategic stability of the world, and injected momentum to maintaining international arms control system and world peace and security, Wei said.Shoygu said in the context of a damaged global arms control system, Russia and China continue to strengthen cooperation and coordination in reporting the launch of ballistic missiles and space carrier rockets, which is conducive to safeguarding global security and stability.The original agreement was signed in 2009 and will expire on Wednesday. The new document extends the agreement by 10 years and is effective upon signing.Global Times