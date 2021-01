The China National Space Administration (CNSA) releases mid-flight images of Mars probe Tianwen-1 as the country's National Day coincides with the Mid-Autumn Festival on Oct. 1, 2020. It is the first time that Tianwen-1 took selfies. (China National Space Administration /Handout via Xinhua)

China's Tianwen-1 Mars probe has travelled 400 million kilometers, and was 130 million km away from Earth and 8.3 million km from Mars as of 6 am Sunday. The spacecraft has flown in orbit for 163 days, and remains in good condition.