A kindergarten teacher takes temperatures of children on Monday in Shijiazhuang, North China’s Hebei Province. The city entered “wartime mode” after reporting five coronavirus patients and 13 silent carriers over the weekend. Photo: cnsphoto

A village in Shijiazhuang, N China's Hebei, has raised its COVID-19 emergency response level to high-risk. Shijiazhuang reported 11 new confirmed cases on Tuesday after entering "wartime" mode on Monday following a spike in domestically transmitted cases.