North China's Shijiazhuang launches citywide COVID-19 testing, starting Wednesday
By Global Times Published: Jan 05, 2021 10:35 PM
Shijiazhuang in North China's Hebei Province will roll out city-wide nucleic acid COVID-19 testing starting Wednesday: local officials

Chinese CDC experts and National Health Commission senior experts arrived in Shijiazhuang and Xingtai on Tue, both in N. China's Hebei Province, following the discovery of COVID-19 cases in Gaocheng district in Shijiazhuang and Nangong, Xingtai. 

The coronavirus strain has been determined to be an imported one, very likely from Europe: Feng Zijian, Chinese CDC deputy director 

A strong epidemiological connection has been found among cases detected in Shijiazhuang and Nangong, indicating the possibility of their sharing the same viral origin.

