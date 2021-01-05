North China's Shijiazhuang launches citywide COVID-19 testing, starting Wednesday

Shijiazhuang in North China's Hebei Province will roll out city-wide nucleic acid COVID-19 testing starting Wednesday: local officialsChinese CDC experts and National Health Commission senior experts arrived in Shijiazhuang and Xingtai on Tue, both in N. China's Hebei Province, following the discovery of COVID-19 cases in Gaocheng district in Shijiazhuang and Nangong, Xingtai.The coronavirus strain has been determined to be an imported one, very likely from Europe: Feng Zijian, Chinese CDC deputy directorA strong epidemiological connection has been found among cases detected in Shijiazhuang and Nangong, indicating the possibility of their sharing the same viral origin.

File photo: Xinhua