North China's Shijiazhuang launches citywide COVID-19 testing, starting Wednesday

Shijiazhuang in North China's Hebei Province will roll out city-wide nucleic acid COVID-19 testing starting Wednesday: local officials
Chinese CDC experts and National Health Commission senior experts arrived in Shijiazhuang and Xingtai on Tue, both in N. China's Hebei Province, following the discovery of COVID-19 cases in Gaocheng district in Shijiazhuang and Nangong, Xingtai.
The coronavirus strain has been determined to be an imported one, very likely from Europe: Feng Zijian, Chinese CDC deputy director
A strong epidemiological connection has been found among cases detected in Shijiazhuang and Nangong, indicating the possibility of their sharing the same viral origin.
File photo: Xinhua