China’s Z-11WB armed light helicopter set to enter PLA service: reports

A Z-11E armed light helicopter. Photo: huanqiu.com

China's domestically developed 2 ton-class Z-11WB armed helicopter is expected to enter service with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and play a key role in ground attack, reconnaissance and antiterrorism, recent reports suggested.A Z-11WB armed helicopter was seen painted with the insignia of the PLA on a production line in video footage released by Weihutang, a China Central Television program on military affairs, last week.This means this type of helicopter will likely enter PLA service soon, Weihutang said.Having made its maiden flight in September 2015, the Z-11WB is a light helicopter capable of carrying armaments including anti-tank missiles, rocket launchers, machine guns and drones on pylons on each side of the fuselage, the report said, noting that compared with the Z-10 attack helicopter, the biggest characteristic of the Z-11WB is that the light chopper can carry multiple fully-armed commandos and send them into special operations.This makes the Z-11WB suitable for missions like ground attack, reconnaissance and antiterrorism, the report said.The Z-11WB's small size, high mobility and varied applications means it can become an effective supplement to the PLA's current helicopters, and together they can form a complete armed helicopter system from 2 ton-class to 10 ton-class, Weihutang said.In October 2019, the Z-11E, a made-for-export variant of the helicopter, received its first contract , as two of them were ordered by an African client.Global Times