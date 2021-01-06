CHINA / SOCIETY
East China reports an expat teacher from the UK reinfected with COVID-19
A person sprays disinfectant in a DiDi driver's car on March 13 in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: cnsphoto



Hangzhou, the capital of East China's Zhejiang Province, on Wednesday reported one COVID-19 reinfection case, a silent carrier of the coronavirus from the UK, who is a foreign teacher working in Hangzhou. All the related campuses have been suspended.

The patient is an expat teacher, who was working at a language training institute on January 2. The patient was confirmed as a silent carrier in the UK in April, and entered China from Guangzhou in December, before arriving in Hangzhou on January 2 after completing a 14-day quarantine period, Hangzhou authorities announced on Wednesday.

In addition, Best Learning, another language training institute, where the girlfriend of an expat colleague of the silent carrier works as a foreign teacher, suspended classes at all its four campuses.

From January 1 to 3, all related schools were on holidays, Best Learning announced via its official WeChat account on Wednesday. On January 5, only a few classes were held. All classes will be suspended until the campus-wide nucleic acid test results are released, the training institute said.

 
