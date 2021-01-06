Hebei urges locals to downsize, cancel or postpone wedding ceremonies amid epidemic battle

Shijiazhuang residents line up to receive nucleic acid tests amid new outbreak photo: VCG

Hebei urges locals to downsize, cancel or postpone wedding ceremonies amid epidemic battleThe Department of Civil Affairs in North China’s Hebei Province has issued a special notice asking locals to streamline, cancel or postpone wedding ceremonies to ensure the strict implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures.The notice was published on the department’s website on Wednesday, following a number of coronavirus cases in the past few days.Hebei found 20 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, 19 in Shijiazhuang and one in Xingtai. As of Tuesday midnight, Hebei has 39 confirmed cases.The notice also urged Hebei residents not to organize wedding feasts, especially during the period before and after Chinese New Year which falls on February 12 this year, a traditional peak time for social gatherings.Many patients involved in the recent new cases in Hebei have participated in wedding ceremonies or funerals, an investigation found.Global Times