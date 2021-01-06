CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China urges US to stop wrongdoings, reserves the right to ‘take necessary measures’ against US ban on Chinese apps’ transactions: Chinese commerce ministry
By Agencies Published: Jan 06, 2021 11:27 PM

China's Commerce Ministry Photo: Xinhua


China firmly opposes the wrongdoing of the US and urges the US to stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese apps and stop restricting the normal use of Chinese products and services in the US, China's Commerce Ministry said in response to US transactions ban on Chinese apps.

"We will resolutely support enterprises in safeguarding their rights and interests in accordance with the law and reserve the right to take necessary measures," said a spokesperson from the ministry on Wed.
blog comments powered by Disqus