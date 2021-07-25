Two construction workers dead in bridge collapse in South China’s Guangdong Province

Screenshot from Sina Weibo

The collapse of the Jinhai Bridge in Zhuhai, South China’s Guangdong Province, has taken the lives of two construction workers with other three still missing.The accident was reported on Sunday morning at the construction site of the Jinhai Bridge in Zhuhai, South China’s Guangdong Province, part of the intercity rail transit line from Zhuhai Station to Zhuhai Jinwan International Airport Station.First responders found two construction workers dead in the flooded box girder after a section of the bridge collapsed into the sea. Rescue operations are still underway according to local authorities.Rescue crews from emergency services, maritime affairs, traffic, fire and public security are on the scene to carry out emergency search and rescue operations.The cause of the accident is under investigation.