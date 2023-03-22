Chengdu panda research base confirms a male child panda died of multiple organ failure

Born in June 2021, the male panda Baoxin dies on March 14, 2023 due to multiple organ failure. Photo: from Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding

The male child giant panda Baoxin died last Tuesday due to multiple organ failure triggered by severe acute pancreatitis, the Chengdu Research Base for Giant Panda Breeding confirmed late Tuesday night.Born in June 2021 at the panda base in Chengdu of Southwest China's Sichuan Province, the lively and adorable Baoxin had many fans.On Monday, there were visitors submitting inquiries on the base's website, saying they hadn't seen Baoxin since the beginning of March. One day later, a representation from Chengdu's city construction department said Baoxin had passed away but the cause of death is still under review, sparking widespread attention from netizens who asked for Baoxin's death report.The panda base released the results of the review late at night to quell public concern, saying Baoxin showed clinical signs of lethargy, refusal to eat, and poor mental health on March 3 and was diagnosed as suffering from severe acute pancreatitis by medical and multidisciplinary experts.Despite of more than 10 days of 24-hour intensive care and treatment, Baoxin didn't survive, the panda base confirmed, who has entrusted professional medical institutions to carry out pathological histological examinations and the comprehensive assessment of Baoxin's pre-life and treatment process."Authoritative experts will be organized to guide and help carry out etiological analysis to form a report, which will be released to the public in time," the panda base announced.On China's Twitter-like social media platform Sina Weibo, netizens expressed sadness over the heart-breaking news. "Poor Baoxin! He's not even two years old! Wishing him a happy life in heaven," one netizen mourned. "I hope the base could investigate and release the reasons why Baoxin could have severe acute pancreatitis and then improve its management on the daily care of these adorable creatures," commented another.Serving as the world's torchbearer for the conservation of giant pandas, scientific research and breeding, public education, and educational tourism, Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding is home to 215 giant pandas as of the end of 2020, featuring good genetic quality, individual health, and behavioral health.