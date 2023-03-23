Two monkeys breaking into a house captured by firemen with bananas. Photo:web

Recently, two mischievous monkeys in Chenzhou, Central China's Hunan Province, have attracted widespread headlines. Due to a lack of supervision, these two monkeys ran into a farmer's house and caused havoc by tearing apart the furniture and damaging crops, prompting local villagers to report the incident.When firefighters arrived at the scene, the two monkeys refused to be captured and jumped around, proving to be very agile. The firefighters cleverly used bananas as bait and successfully caught the monkeys, handing them over to the local forestry department for proper care. Experts say that as the ecological environment improves, more and more wild animals are appearing in places where humans live. In most cases, they do not have a direct connection with humans. If there are dangerous situations, it is recommended to contact the local forestry department instead of feeding wild animals without permission, experts noted.The story of these two monkeys being lured by bananas has amused many netizens. "It seems that greed is in the nature of all creatures. Even mischievous monkeys can't resist the temptation of food," one netizen joked.