Honduras' firm resolve in diplomatic switch reflects one-China principle is international trend: experts

National flags of China, Honduras Photo: CFP
China stands ready to establish and develop bilateral relations with Honduras on the basis of equality and mutual respect, said Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson on Thursday, as the Honduran foreign minister is reportedly on his way to China.
Honduras' firm resolve despite pressure from the US
shows that the one-China principle is a major trend in the international community, experts told the Global Times.
At Thursday's regular news conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that China welcomes the Honduran government's positive statements on developing ties with China, and stands ready to establish and develop bilateral relations with Honduras on the basis of equality and mutual respect.
"Standing up for the one-China principle is the right thing to do," he said. "It has the overwhelming support of the international community and represents the prevailing trend of the world."
Wang refuted the claim that Honduras' move is related to the Taiwan authorities' refusal to provide $2.5 billion in aid, which he called preposterous and groundless.
Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina said in a recent interview that President Castro made the decision to develop relations with China in response to the trend of the world and in light of the realities of Honduras, Wang noted.
Reina is already on the way to China on instructions from President Castro to promote efforts for the establishment of diplomatic relations, said Honduran presidential press secretary Ivis Alvarado, as quoted by Reuters on Thursday.
The visit shows that Honduran officials have already made up their mind on the issue of establishing diplomatic relations, Cui Shoujun, professor and director of Latin American studies at the Renmin University of China, told the Global Times.
The DPP authorities in Taiwna island and the US government have been continuously pressuring Honduras after it said it wanted to establish diplomatic relations with China.
The DPP authorities will recall its "envoy" to Honduras to express its "strong dissatisfaction" at the trip, which "seriously harmed the feelings" of the island, according to a DPP announcement.
"The US government and Taiwan DPP authorities may continue to interfere, but they will not affect the overall situation or shake the Honduran government's determination to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China," Cui said.
Jiang Shixue, professor at the Center for Latin American Studies at Shanghai University, noted that despite continued pressure, Honduras has adhered to this decision, which reflects the fact that the one-China principle has become the consensus of the international community.
Analysts also said it is clear that as time goes by, the US will only exhaust its tricks to play the "Taiwan card."
Since 2016, three countries in Central America - Panama, El Salvador and Nicaragua - that have established or resumed diplomatic relations with China have received tangible development dividends, which is also a factor that has encouraged Honduras, Cui told the Global Times in an earlier interview.