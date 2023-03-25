Chinese Embassy in Thailand vows to protect Chinese nationals amid online claims of security risks

A Chinese tourist takes a selfie with Thai staff members at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb 6, 2023. Photo:Xinhua
The Chinese Embassy in Thailand said on Saturday that it has noticed social media reports of so-called security risks in Thailand tourism and clarifications made by Thai authorities, while vowing to protect Chinese nationals in Thailand, according to China Media Group (CMG).
In what appears to be the first time Chinese authorities commented on recent social media reports about security risks for Chinese tourists in Thailand, the Chinese Embassy said that Thailand is a friendly neighbor and it attaches great importance to Chinese tourists visiting Thailand and is making efforts in various areas to offer a safe environment and conformable experience for Chinese tourists.
"The Embassy in Thailand maintains close communication and contact with the Thai tourism security authorities, and will, as always, spare no effort to safeguard the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens in Thailand," the Embassy said, according to CMG.
The Embassy said that it was aware of videos on social media platforms showing the so-called serious safety risks of traveling to Thailand, as well as the clarifications from the Thai government and responsible authorities.
Some recent media reports and social media posts have raised security concerns, citing cases of missing persons, telecom fraud and smuggling in Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand.
On Thursday, the Thai Embassy in China said that Thailand attaches great importance to the safety of Chinese tourists
and will take appropriate measures to ensure the security of those visiting the nation.
A representative from a Chinese travel agency told the Global Times on Saturday that the current orders and bookings for traveling to Thailand have not changed so far.
With more Chinese tourists travelling abroad, safety remains a top priority for travelers rather than their budget, Zhang Yi, CEO of iiMedia Research Institute, told the Global Times on Saturday.
Thailand and other destinations in Southeast Asian countries remain a top choice for Chinese travelers if safety is guaranteed, because of affordable costs and relatively short distance, Zhang noted, adding that these destinations are still major and popular options for the upcoming travel peak during the May Day holidays.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expected around 400,000 Chinese travelers to visit the country during the first quarter of 2023, with the figure expected to continuously grow in the upcoming season, Chinanews.com reported on Thursday.
Meanwhile, TAT has set an annual target of attracting five million Chinese tourists to Thailand in 2023, accounting around 45 percent of about 11.14 million in 2019 before the pandemic, per the report from Chinanews.com.
According to data from multiple travel platforms on Friday, the first overseas travel peak of the year is expected to arrive during the May Day holidays
, with bookings surging across various platforms.