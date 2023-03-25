Chinese embassy strongly opposes US and Canada's false accusations against China during Biden's visit

US President Joe Biden and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hold a joint press conference in Ottawa, Canada, on March 24, 2023. Photo: AFP

The Chinese Embassy in Canada on Saturday expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the US and Canada's repeated hype of China-related issues during US President Joe Biden's visit to Canada.







A small number of Western nations including Canada and the US adhere to Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice, engage in "bloc politics" based on interests of "small cliques," wantonly damage other countries' sovereignty and greatly damage world peace, security and development. That is the serious, long-term and greatest threat to the international order, the Chinese spokesperson noted.China upholds peaceful development, advocates openness and inclusiveness, practices win-win cooperation, and has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of the international order, the Chinese spokesperson for the embassy said, in response to claims by Canada and the US that China poses a long-term and serious challenge to the international order and engages in destructive acts.The spokesperson reiterated China's adherence to the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs, in a denial of the so-called China's interference in Canada's internal affairs.Chinese consular agencies have always performed their duties in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the bilateral consular agreement between China and Canada, which is in line with international law and international practice, and is aboveboard and beyond reproach, the spokesperson stressed.The Chinese embassy urged the Canadian side to abandon its ideological bias, and immediately stop stigmatizing Chinese institutions and personnel that are performing their normal duties, and stop discrediting and attacking China.China is a country under the rule of law, and relevant departments handle the cases of Canadian nationals Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who have been indicted on suspicion of crimes against China's national security, according to law. However, it was nothing short of arbitrary detention by holding Huawei's Meng Wanzhou in custody in Canada for nearly three years without her having violated any Canadian law."At present, China-Canada relations are facing difficulties, which China does not want to see, but China is not responsible for these issues. The irresponsible remarks made by some Canadian politicians over and over again have created new disturbances and obstacles in bilateral relations. Such actions will only further damage China-Canada relations and Canada's own interests," said the Chinese embassy spokesperson.The embassy once again urged the Canada to adhere to mutual respect, seek common ground while shelving differences. It urged Canada to work for enhancing mutual trust, promote cooperation and improve the atmosphere of bilateral relations, rather than the opposite.Global Times