Three detained for beating a woman in restaurant in NW China’s Shaanxi Province

Photo: Sina Weibo

A minor disagreement at a restaurant has turned into a violent incident in Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, with three people detained on Saturday, less than one year after a high-profile case in Tangshan, North China’s Hebei Province, where the beating of four women had triggered a public outcry.The three people, including two men and a woman, from Wugong county in Shaanxi were detained on Saturday by local police for beating a woman over a minor disagreement at a local restaurant, according to a statement issued by local police on Saturday.The woman surnamed Dong, 47, found herself in the middle of a minor disagreement with a group of five people while dining at the restaurant in a local food court in Wugong at around 3:15 am on Friday, which resulted in an assault from two men surnamed Zhao and Mao and a woman surnamed Li who were part of the group. Dong suffered injuries to her face and left hand.Local police immediately responded to the incident after they received the report and the three suspects were detained on Saturday. The other two people in the group of five have also been identified. The case is under further investigation, police said in the statement.Local police vowed to do their utmost to safeguard public life and property.Last June, a high-profile incident at a local barbecue restaurant in Tangshan saw four female victims brutally assaulted. Following the case, Chinese localities have stepped up efforts in the fight against violent crimes.Global Times