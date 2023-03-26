Xi sends message of sympathy to Brazilian president over illness

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday sent a message of sympathy to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva over the latter's contraction of influenza and pneumonia.



In his message, Xi said that upon learning of Lula's illness and thus having to postpone his visit to China, he would like to extend his sincere sympathy to the Brazilian president and wish him a speedy recovery.



Xi also welcomed Lula's early visit when it is convenient for both sides.

