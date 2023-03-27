‘Extinct in the wild’ Yangtze Sturgeon has eggs laid, hatched in wild for first time in 23 years

The first batch of baby Yangtze Sturgeons, an ''extinct in the wild'' fish living in the Yangtze River, has been successfully hatched in the wild without artificial intervention. Photo: Snapshot from CCTV News.

Yangtze Sturgeon, an ''extinct in the wild'' fish living in the Yangtze River, has had eggs laid and hatched in wild waters without artificial intervention for the first time in 23 years, marking an important step of restoring its wild population.Listed as China's first-class state protected animal, Yangtze Sturgeon was found no more wild breeding since 2000. In July 2022, the International Union for Conservation of Nature moved the species from "critically endangered" to "extinct in the wild ," meaning the Yangtze Sturgeon is now mostly being propagated artificially.But efforts to rebuild its wild populations have never stopped. During the wild breeding experiment of Yangtze Sturgeon conducted in Jiangan section of the Yangtze River in Southwest China's Sichuan Province, researchers put 20 adult Yangtze Sturgeons into a 45-cubic-meter artificial egg-laying nest and guided them to lay eggs in natural waters.The process of Yangtze Sturgeon's ovulation and fertilization in a natural river was clearly recorded for the first time, while the first batch of baby fish were successfully hatched a week later.The experiment was based on the previous indoor ecology-simulating breeding programs, which have lasted for years and their success brought hopes to Yangtze Sturgeon's natural breeding and reconstruction of wild population, said Du Hao, a research fellow from Yangtze River Fisheries Research Institute of Chinese Academy of Fishery Sciences.As part of the national nature reserve for rare fishes in the upper stream of the Yangtze River, the Jiangan section of the Yangtze River was the traditional habitat and spawning ground for many rare fishes including Yangtze Sturgeon.Zhou Bo, a deputy dean from Fisheries Research Institute of Sichuan Academy of Agricultural Sciences, said that the Yangtze Sturgeon has high requirements for the water environment and habitat."If they can be well protected with the rebuilding of wild populations, other kinds of fishes would definitely be well preserved to make the biodiversity in the Yangtze River better and better," said Zhou.In January 2020, China began the implementation of a Yangtze River fishing ban and passed the Yangtze River Protection Law in December 2020, vowing to increase the protection of rare and endangered species, and restore their important habitats.Global Times