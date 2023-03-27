HOYA, AIER join hands to optimize myopia prevention and management

HOYA Lens Guangzhou Ltd Photo: Courtesy of HOYA

The present situation of preventing and controlling myopia among Chinese teenagers is critical, and presbyopia caused by aging poses a severe problem. The National Eye Health Plan for the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) proposes to further establish a high-standard and convenient eye health service system, providing care for patients of all ages.HOYA Vision Care, a leader in myopia management for children, is more determined than ever to expand its business in China. HOYA Vision Care CEO Alexandre Montague has emphasized that the company not only contributes to global research on myopia but also offers substantial support to local myopia management professionals in China.He said HOYA will help conduct training for grassroots ophthalmologists and explore solutions to optimize eye care management through collaboration with local partners.Professor Zhikuan Yang, vice president of AIER Eye Hospital Group and a PhD supervisor at Central South University's AIER School of Ophthalmology, introduced that AIER has made innovations in myopia management, talent cultivation, scientific research and extensive data management over the years.

Both AIER and HOYA are committed to industry development and business cooperation, implementing policies to collectively promote the development of China's optometric industry and benefit society. AIER pays great attention to talent management and development, and continuously carries out school-enterprise cooperation programs that create multi-dimensional talent training environments and provide outstanding elites to society. AIER has served more than 60 million people in the past five years and has become a primary eye hospital group with a global reach.As a leading foreign corporation in optical technology innovation, HOYA's divisions and business units research and develop products utilized in the healthcare and information technology fields. In the healthcare field, the company provides medical device products such as eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, contact and intraocular lenses, orthopaedic implants, surgical or therapeutic devices and medical device reprocessing and disinfection solutions.HOYA will join hands with AIER to contribute to the evolution of China's ophthalmology market, and help more people enjoy a clear vision and a brighter future.