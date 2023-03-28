China’s top anti-graft official stresses in-depth probe of corruption in sports, especially in football

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, speaks at a conference on national disciplinary inspection work and the 20th CPC Central Committee's first round of inspection in Beijing on March 27, 2023. Photo: Xinhua

China's top anti-graft official on Monday said that the country will seek and promote solutions to corruption and deep-seated institutional problems in sports, especially in football, committing to make China into a strong sporting nation.Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, made the remarks during a conference on national disciplinary inspection work in Beijing.Li issued separate instructions regarding the probing of state-owned enterprises administrated by central authorities and financial institutions, and of the General Administration of Sport of China.Li said "random" inspections of the General Administration of Sport of China should focus on the performance of the Party's leadership and responsibilities and the implementation of major decisions and plans for building China into a strong sporting nation.The "random" inspections focus on an effective and streamlined way to find problems in a rapid manner, according to China's top anti-graft body.Using "small teams" of five to six people, each of whom will play an effective role in uncovering problems. They will work "fast" focusing on efficient and precise breakthroughs, directly aimed at key issues.The top anti-graft agency will conduct these types of inspection directed at the General Administration of Sport of China, identifying and resolving corruption in sports, especially football, and deep-seated institutional problems.Media reports pointed out that it's very rare to name corruption in football, as experts noted that corruption in the field of football is a high-profile social issue. The naming of football corruption as part of central inspection work also reflects the manner of inspection will be more flexible and they respond to social concerns in a timely manner, experts noted.China's top disciplinary agency disclosed several corruption cases involving young officials and coaches in football including Li Tie , former head coach of the Chinese men's football team.Wang Xiaoping, director of the discipline committee of the Chinese Football Association (CFA), and Huang Song, director of the CFA competition department were both under investigation for alleged serious disciplinary and law violations, the discipline inspection and supervision organ of the CPC in Central China's Hubei Province announced on March 24.Three other CFA officials are also under investigation . They are Liu Yi, former secretary-general of the CFA, Chen Yongliang, executive deputy secretary-general and head of the national team's management department, and CFA president Chen Xuyuan, according to media reports.The 2023 inspection tasks were arranged at the conference. Li called for strengthening oversight and inspection with a focus on the country's most fundamental interests, and promoting the thorough implementation of the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress and the CPC Central Committee's major decisions and plans.