Ma Ying-jeou visits Dr. Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum in Nanjing, warmly interacting with tourists

Former Taiwan regional leader Ma Ying-jeou pays a visit to the Dr. Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum in Nanjing and is welcomed by visitors March 28, 2023. Photo: from Shenzhen TV.

"People on both sides of the Taiwan Straits are all of the same family!", tourists clapped their hands and warmly greeted former Taiwan regional leader Ma Ying-jeou who paid a visit to the Dr. Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum in Nanjing on Tuesday morning.Ma arrived at the Dr. Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum at about 9:30 am on Tuesday. According to Taiwan-based TVBS, Ma was very emotional when seeing the Statue of Sun Yat-sen and almost choked up. After presenting flowers to the Statue of Sun Yat-sen and bowing three times, Ma inscribed eight Chinese characters, translating as "strive for peace, revitalize China", in the site's the calligraphy room.Taiwan-based media reported Ma left after about 30 minutes visiting the mausoleum.Ma smiled and waved greetings to nearby visitors who warmly welcomed Ma's visit. Ma also interacted with children from a nearby kindergarten who were holding an outdoor teaching activity there.Ma Ying-jeou landed in Shanghai on Monday afternoon, becoming the first former Taiwan regional leader to visit the mainland since 1949.Ma will pay respects to his ancestors on the Qingming Festival, or Tomb-sweeping Day in Changsha, Hunan Province, his hometown, and lead a group of Taiwan students to conduct dialogue and exchange activities in the mainland cities of Nanjing, Wuhan, Changsha, Chongqing and Shanghai.