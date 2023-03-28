China’s new ambassador to N.Korea assumes post amid rising tension in Peninsula caused by the US

Wang Yajun. File photo: IDCPC

New Chinese Ambassador to North Korea Wang Yajun arrived in the country on Monday to assume his post amid rising tensions in the Korean Peninsula caused by the US' military activities in the region. Experts said the hostility caused by recent US military actions have led to a rising sense of insecurity in North Korea, which is unhelpful for easing tensions and ensuring peace in the region."We believe Ambassador Wang will play an important role in promoting the traditional friendly and cooperative relations," Mao Ning, spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at Tuesday's regular press briefing.China and North Korea are friendly neighbors connected by mountains and rivers. In recent years, under the strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two parties and countries, China-North Korea relations have entered a new historical period and are moving forward, Mao said.Tensions have been rising on the Korean Peninsula. The US' nuclear-powered Nimitz aircraft carrier docked at South Korea Fleet Command in the port city of Busan on Tuesday, in a move to show off its military muscle to deter and threat North Korea. Pyongyang has launched weapons including short-range ballistic missiles to respond to the US-South Korean acts, media reported.Such an uptick in military maneuverings will bring no benefit to the Korean Peninsula, but will only to incite North Korea to take corresponding strong countermeasures, Chinese analysts pointed out.North Korean state media KCNA said the country vowed to "scale up supply of weapons-grade nuclear material" to expand its military force.The US only heightens regional tension by sending its nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to the Korean Peninsula, Da Zhigang, director of the Institute of Northeast Asian Studies at the Heilongjiang Provincial Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.The arrival of a nuclear-powered US aircraft carrier in the Peninsula foreshadows that South Korea could explore sharing the US' strategic power or nuclear power in the future, Da warned.Since the start of this year, the US and some others have staged unprecedented large-scale joint military exercises on the Korean Peninsula and in its surrounding areas, and are planning to expand the deployment of strategic weapons."Tensions and confrontations are on the rise in the Korean Peninsula. China is concerned about this. This tactic of deterrence and pressuring has further entrenched North Korea's sense of insecurity, leading the situation to this elevated tension," Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the UN, told a Security Council briefing on the Korean Peninsula issue on March 20.