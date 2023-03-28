Ancient Chinese texts need to be better inherited: expert

Photo: Courtesy of the National Library of China





An academic exchange event titled “China’s Four Great Discoveries in the 20th Century: Enlightenment for Modern Times” was held at the National Library of China on Tuesday. Experts said oracle bones, the Juyan Bamboo Slips, Dunhuang Literature and the Archives of the Ming and Qing Dynasties (1368-1911) are China’s four greatest discoveries, which need to be better promoted through creative transformation and innovation during the era of Chinese modernization.The event aimed to further explore the academic value and cultural significance of the "China's Four Great Discoveries in the 20th Century" exhibition that was launched in the library in January. It also sought to emphasise the crucial role that ancient Chinese texts play in the preservation and innovation of civilization, while promoting confidence in Chinese culture and history.According to a press release from the National Library of China, the top-tier experts and scholars shared their research findings on the four great discoveries displayed in the exhibition and discussed their relevance in the new era. They explored how these discoveries can be adapted and applied in modern China.The exhibition gave a new perspective on the evolution of Chinese writing and literature, and is the first one that displays the four parts as a whole. It has contributed significantly to China’s academic and cultural history."China's Four Great Discoveries in the 20th Century" aims to meet the growing spiritual and cultural needs of the people and emphasize the vital role of ancient books and records as critical carriers of historical and cultural significance. It showcases the spiritual traits inherited and developed by the Chinese nation while breaking through regional barriers and bringing together valuable cultural treasures from diverse locations.According to the library, the exhibition so far has received widespread praise from various sectors of society, with more than 120,000 visitors. The exhibition has attracted a lot of young Chinese for being incorporated modern technology to improve the visitor experience, with an online augmented reality exhibition viewing project named with “Ancient Book Adventure,” as well as a virtual reality element through PICO VR equipment platform.