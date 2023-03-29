China to share progress in disaster warning services with global community

The launching ceremony of a multi-disaster warning demonstration project is held in Wenchuan County, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, on August 18, 2021. Photo: VCG

China will promote a disaster warning service among international communities and enhance the influence of the technology by setting up a technology platform that shares data and integrates industrial chains with multiple kinds of disaster warning systems.A strategic cooperation agreement was inked on Tuesday by the National Disaster Reduction Center of China under the Ministry of Emergency Management and the Institute of Care-life (ICL) in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, who will jointly set up the technology platform to share data, improve the disaster warning technology system, and create a series of demonstration and application scenarios to help build a national and global multi-disaster warning system.In order to cope with natural disasters, Sichuan has set up a number of disaster warning-related research institutions including the ICL, the State Key Laboratory of Geohazard Prevention and Geoenvironment Protection, the State Key Laboratory of Hydraulics and Mountain River Engineering, and the Key Laboratory of Mountain Hazards and Earth Surface Processes.For many years, the disaster warning research institutions in Sichuan have actively engaged in internal and external cooperation and exchanges, and jointly innovated disaster warning technologies with domestic and overseas research institutions. The ICL has cooperated with institutions such as the China Earthquake Administration to improve the level of earthquake warning and multi-disaster warning technology and services.According to Jia Ting, deputy director of the National Disaster Reduction Center of China under the Ministry of Emergency Management, the cooperation between the National Disaster Reduction Center of China and the ICL meets the needs of natural disaster risk management. The two bodies will develop their strengths in disaster monitoring and early warning systems.Xian Sheng, director of Sichuan Province Disaster Reduction Center, noted that the cooperation is expected to continuously improve disaster warning technology, promoting the modernization of emergency management systems and capabilities supported by technologies, and promoting disaster prevention, mitigation and relief work to a new level.Wang Tun, director of the ICL, said that the joint research platform is conducive to building China's disaster warning achievements, improving the level of disaster warning, and helping to promote China's and even the world's disaster warning capabilities. In the future, the ICL will continue to work with its partners to leverage the talent and technological advantages in the field of disaster warning, and help disaster warning become a basic public service.Global Times