Chinese envoy calls for lifting unilateral sanctions against Syria

Individual countries should respect Syria's national sovereignty if they truly care about human rights, Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the UN, said on Tuesday, calling for lifting the unilateral sanctions against the earthquake-stricken country.The humanitarian situation in northwest Syria has always concerned the international society since a strong earthquake struck the country on February 6. China appreciates the effective measures that Syrian government has taken, especially its positive cooperation with the UN in this regard, Dai said at an informal briefing of the UN General Assembly on the issue of missing persons in Syria.Regrettably, the long-term illegal unilateral sanctions on Syria imposed by some countries have exacerbated the already fragile economic and social situation in Syria, Dai pointed out.He said that though the unilateral sanctions on Syria have been temporarily relaxed or suspended in the wake of the earthquake, the systematic damage brought by the sanctions cannot be whitewashed, as neither can the deteriorating humanitarian crisis."Until unilateral sanctions are lifted, the humanitarian situation in Syria can be fundamentally improved," Dai noted.The Chinese envoy also revealed the blatant act of bullying hypocrisy on human rights issues by some individual countries, saying while expressing concerns to Syria's humanitarian issues those countries are illegally stealing their precious resources, exacerbating the country's economic difficulties and severely violating Syrian people's rights to survival, development, health and other basic human rights.The Chinese envoy also called for individual countries to lift the unilateral sanctions against Syria, support Syrian people to rebuild their homes in post earthquakes, and assist vulnerable groups to access to necessary medical resources and services.The future of Syria must be left in the hands of the Syrian people. China supports Syria's efforts to improve relations with regional countries. The UN and the international community should adhere to the principle of "Syrian-led and Syrian-owned" and play a constructive role for an early political settlement of the Syrian issue, Dai said.Global Times