Museums host sleepover, triggering controversy over high cost

A visitor views bronze exhibits at a Shandong cultural relics exhibition held at Confucius Museum in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, on Feb. 9, 2023. The exhibition displayed more than 100 cultural relics, mainly including bronze wares, pottery wares and jade wares, from 10 cultural institutions in Shandong Province.(Photo: Xinhua)

Would you like to sleep over at a museum next to a tomb at the cost of 1,688 yuan ($245) for one night? Four museums in North China's Henan Province have found themselves in the media spotlight recently for rolling out sleepover programs.Cultural enthusiasts acclaimed it a great chance to experience a close connection with ancient relics. "That would be a wonderful night!" they said, whereas, some others flinched at the novel experience due to the high cost.Sleepover activities are set to begin in April and May at the Erlitou Site Museum of the Xia Capital, Luoyang Museum, Luoyang Ancient Tombs Museum, and Sui-Tang Dynasties Grand Canal Culture Museum. It is reportedly China's first sleepover program held by a historical and humanities museum. Each activity can accommodate up to 50 guests. Besides the overnight sleepover, guests will also experience immersive drama and traditional games.The highly expected program, however, grabbed media headlines for the high price compared with other similar activities in other countries. "The price is quite expensive," said Fang Lei, a resident who had tried sleepover at the Shanghai Ocean Aquarium at the cost of 699 yuan and the one the British Museum at 60 pounds. "What you see in museums is truly national treasures. Necessary consumption is worth it," some others said.Shangguan News