US urged to stop suppressing Chinese enterprises based on lies: FM

China US



The claim that there is "repression of Uygur Muslim minorities" in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has long proved to be false, Mao Ning, a spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Wednesday when asked to comment on new US sanctions on several Chinese companies allegedly for "repressing Uygur" people.According to Mao, the US has "used lies as evidence" to wantonly suppress Chinese companies and politicize normal economic and trade cooperation with the aim of disrupting Xinjiang and containing China's growth."We are firmly opposed to this," Mao said.Mao noted that the US should respect the facts, stop spreading disinformation and try to suppress Chinese enterprises based on lies. She stressed that China will take all necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.The clarification came after the Biden administration on Tuesday imposed new trade restrictions on five Chinese companies by alleging them of having aided the so-called "repression of Uygur Muslim minorities".Four of the newly sanctioned companies, including Luopu Haishi Dingxin Electronic Technology Co and Moyu Haishi ElectronicTechnology Co, belong to domestic surveillance camera manufacturer Hikvision, according to the firm's 2021 half-year report.The US' ongoing crackdown on Chinese companies is in sharp contrast with China's warm welcome being offered to many American companies, with a number of US executives attending the just-concluded China Development Forum 2023.China's minister of commerce Wang Wentao met with Apple CEO Tim Cook recently and exchanged views with him on issues such as Apple's development in China and the stabilization of the industrial and supply chains.When asked to comment on the contrast between Chinese and US companies' reception by the other country recently, Mao stressed that the US should respect market economy and the principle of fair competition, and stop suppressing other nations' companies.Global Times