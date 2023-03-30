All foreigners in China must abide by Chinese laws, says Chinese ambassador over detention of Japanese national on suspicion of espionage

Photo: Chinese Embassy in Japan

Chinese Ambassador in Japan Wu Jianghao said on Wednesday that China is a country under the rule of law, and all foreign nationals in China must abide by Chinese laws, noting Japan should strengthen education and inform its citizens, in response to the recent detention of a Japanese national on suspicion of spying.According to the press release by the website of the Chinese Embassy in Japan on Thursday, Wu made the remarks when meeting Secretary-General of the Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party Toshimitsu Motegi on Wednesday.Wu said that China and Japan are important neighbors and the significance of China-Japan relations has not changed and will not change. At present, China-Japan ties are at a critical stage. The two sides should abide by the spirit of the four political documents between the two countries and follow the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries to maintain and develop sound and stable bilateral relations.Both sides need to seize the positive changes in the COVID pandemic situation, accelerate the resumption of various dialogue mechanisms and economic, cultural and local exchanges and cooperation, properly manage disputes and differences, and inject more positive impetus into the building of China-Japan ties that meet the requirements of the new era.Motegi said that the bilateral relations have great potential and face many challenges. Japan is ready to make a joint effort with China to seize the opportunity of the 45th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship, implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, speed up the resumption of dialogue and communication at all levels, actively carry out exchanges and cooperation and jointly commit to building constructive and stable Japan-China relations.Kyodo News reported Wednesday that during the meeting, Motegi called for an early release of a Japanese national who is under criminal detention under suspicion of espionage.According to the Chinese Embassy in Japan, Wu said that China has repeatedly stated its position on the issue.Wu stressed that China is a country ruled by law, and that all foreigners coming to China must abide by Chinese laws. Japan should strengthen education and raise awareness among its citizens.Global Times