China to deepen alignment between BRI and Connect PNG Program, provide PNG assistance without political condition attached

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang (right) met Papua New Guinea Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Justin Tkatchenko at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 in South China’s Hainan Province on March 30, 2023. Photo: fmprc.gov.cn

China will deepen the strategic alignment between the Belt and Road Initiative and Papua New Guinea (PNG)’s Connect PNG Program, welcome PNG to join the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and continue to provide economic and technical assistance to PNG without political conditions attached, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang when meeting with PNG Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Justin Tkatchenko at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 in South China’s Hainan Province on Thursday.Noting that Papua New Guinea has been China’s good friend and partner, and the successful meeting between the leaders of the two nations last year has injected new impetus into the development of the bilateral relationship, Qin said that China is willing to work together with PNG to conscientiously implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, uphold mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, tap the potential for cooperation, and continuously promote the improvement and upgrading of bilateral relations.China appreciates PNG’s firm adherence to the one-China principle and is willing to deepen the strategic alignment between the Belt and Road Initiative and PNG’s Connect PNG Program, Qin said, adding that China welcomes PNG to join the AIIB and will continue to provide economic and technical assistance to PNG without attaching any political conditions.China is willing to work with PNG to expand exchanges and cooperation in tourism, education, culture, youth and other fields, and strengthen communication and cooperation within frameworks such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and the Pacific Islands Forum, Qin added.Tkatchenko expressed appreciation for China’s strong support for PNG’s economic and social development, saying that China is an important cooperation partner for PNG.Tkatchenko also said that PNG adheres to the one-China principle and is committed to deepening its relationship with China, willing to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China in the fields of economy, trade, education, culture, and other areas and promoting bilateral cooperation within the framework of the Pacific Islands Forum.Global Times